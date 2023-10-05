Letter: Homeowner got fraction of wildfire settlement

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A friend of mine lost two homes in the fires of Paradise, Calif. He settled with the public utility for $1.8 million. Read more

The lawyers who handled his case will get 30%, the government will get 30% — leaving him with not enough for replacement costs. Let’s hope settlements in Lahaina will be more pono.

Tim Miller

Hawaii Kai

