The proponents of restricted parking zones (RPZ) have two main justification that do not really mesh (“Restricted parking zones make sense,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Oct. 1). Some say that nonresidents are taking up all the on-street parking. Others say the residents are doing so, instead of using their own property.

Regardless, they both aim to make the residents pay for street parking while preventing nonresidents from parking. I am OK with charging someone by the minute for the time they park in a specific area, but the correct way to do that is with parking meters, which are first-come, first-served.

With that model, you pay to come into an area. RPZs keep others out of an area, and nothing could run more counter to Hawaii’s values than exclusion. And unless we have RPZs in every area, it’s patently unfair for someone to be paying via their taxes to maintain another neighborhood’s street and run its RPZ program, but not be able to benefit from it.

Kalani Melvin

Kailua

