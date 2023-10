Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

So innovative, so inspirational, so humble. All that, and much much more, was true of Ryuzo Yanagimachi, the eminent University of Hawaii fertility researcher and cloning pioneer, who died last week at age 95.

Among the professor’s many awards and work: His technique developed the world’s first cloned mouse; and breakthroughs led to techniques used in fertility clinics worldwide. And who can forget that glowing green mouse? Too bad there’s no clone of this great mentor and genius.