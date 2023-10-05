comscore Editorial: Smooth return for Lahaina students | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Smooth return for Lahaina students

  • Today
  • Updated 8:59 p.m.

After next week’s fall break, it will be a back-to-school time like no other — as nearly 3,000 Lahaina students, along with teachers and staff, return to three refurbished schools for the first time since the devastating Aug. 8 wildfire. Read more

