HIFF announces industry award winners and special guests

  • By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • JORDAN STRAUSS/INVISION/AP, HIFF AND AP PHOTO/LIONEL CIRONNEAU Korean actor Don Lee, Japanese actor Sakura Ando and New Zealand actor Cliff Curtis are pictured. They are among the winners to be honored by the Hawai‘i International Film Festival.

    JORDAN STRAUSS/INVISION/AP, HIFF AND AP PHOTO/LIONEL CIRONNEAU

    Korean actor Don Lee, Japanese actor Sakura Ando and New Zealand actor Cliff Curtis are pictured. They are among the winners to be honored by the Hawai‘i International Film Festival.

HIFF will host an awards gala at 6 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Halekulani Hotel to formally celebrate the honorees. Competition winners will also be announced at the gala. Read more

