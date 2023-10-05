HIFF announces industry award winners and special guests
By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:05 a.m.
VIANNEY LE CAER/INVISION/AP / OCT. 16
Producer Ram Bergman poses for photographers upon arrival at the photo call for the film “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” at the May Fair hotel during the 2022 London Film Festival in London. Bergman has been selected as the inaugural HIFF Producer-in-Residence.
ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2014
Actor Daniel Wu poses for photographers at the photo call for the film “That Demon Within” during the 64th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin. Wu will attend a screening of “One Night in Mongkok” at Kahala Theatre.
COURTESY HIFF
Sakura Ando, right, is featured in “Bad Lands.” Ando is the winner of the HIFF43 Halekulani New Vanguard Award.
COURTESY HIFF
Actor Don Lee (aka Ma Dong-Seok) is featured in a scene from “The Roundup: No Way Out” (2023).
JORDAN STRAUSS/INVISION/AP, HIFF AND AP PHOTO/LIONEL CIRONNEAU
Korean actor Don Lee, Japanese actor Sakura Ando and New Zealand actor Cliff Curtis are pictured. They are among the winners to be honored by the Hawai‘i International Film Festival.