Lanai’s owner testifies about airline’s demise

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:55 p.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS <strong>“We had no idea they were closing the airline and letting people go without paying them. We would never let them not make payroll. We would never let that happen.”</strong> <strong>Larry Ellison</strong> <em>Oracle founder and Chief Technology Officer, speaking about Island Air</em>

The fourth-richest man in the world testified in federal court Wednesday that he would have saved Island Air if he knew it would suddenly collapse in 2017 without paying its workers. Read more

