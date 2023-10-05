Mental health support for survivors is essential, official says

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Addressing the mental health needs of Maui fire survivors is crucial not only in the weeks, but months and years to come following the deadly Aug. 8 disaster. Read more

Addressing the mental health needs of Maui fire survivors is crucial not only in the weeks, but months and years to come following the deadly Aug. 8 disaster.

Tonya Hansel, an associate professor at Tulane University’s School of Social Work, said the road to recovery is unique for everyone, and that there will be additional stress, along with ups and downs for some time to come.

But recognizing that mental health needs to be addressed along with the immediate basic physical needs such as food and shelter is important in this journey to recovery.

“There are going to be ups and downs,” said Hansel, an expert in disaster mental health and trauma services. “It’s a recovery. Just like you would with recovery from physical injuries, mental health also needs that patience and that acceptance that some days are going to be easier than others.”

Some may find closure in returning to the sites of their homes in Lahaina, she said, while others may not want to do so. It’s really an individual decision.

“The important thing is whatever you choose, there’s going to be sadness around the loss,” she said. “It’s really important to just make space and allow yourself to grieve that loss.”

At the two-month mark, she said, reality may just be starting to set in for some survivors still adjusting to a new normal.

“So we’re moving into that kind of aftermath phase, and a lot of that is that reality that things are gone, that things will never look the way they used to,” she added. “It can be a critical time for mental health as people are dealing with grief and the loss — the loss of people, the loss of physical structures.”

It can be a rough time, she said, from now through the upcoming holidays and into next year. Holidays may be particularly difficult because they are a reminder of that loss.

It is important for people to seek help if they need it, and to watch friends and family for signs of stress that they might not themselves recognize.

“Over time people will start talking about their new normal and it’s important just to know that may or may not look like it did before the fire, and you may have a whole slew of emotions around that, but over time it does get easier,” she said. “Talking with a mental health professional can definitely help that process.”

Recognizing this need, the federal government has awarded $17.3 million in funding to the Hawaii Department of Health to provide emergency behavioral health support in the aftermath of Maui’s devastating fires.

The funding comes from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, according to U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, and is four times the amount provided to Hawaii last year to support comprehensive community mental health services.

Schatz said it will help provide mental health interventions for families, community organizations and schools; deliver culturally informed substance use services; and help build Hawaii’s behavioral health workforce.

“The people of Maui have experienced so much loss, trauma, and grief, and addressing the mental health toll is just as important as dealing with the physical damage,” said Schatz in a statement. “This new funding will provide necessary resources to help those who need it in a timely and culturally-informed way.”

The state Department of Health, meanwhile, is providing families with advice on what to expect on re­entry visits.

DOH does not recommend parents bring children into areas impacted by wildfires due to environmental and health risks. The department also provides a flyer with advice on how to talk to children after a disaster and reassure them they are safe.

“DOH is working with community partners to support initial behavioral health triage efforts and provide mid- to long-term behavioral health services on Maui,” said Marian Tsuji, deputy director of DOH Behavioral Health Administration, in a statement. “We are grateful to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (SAMHSA) for providing this funding, which DOH will utilize to continue to address the behavioral health needs of the community.”

She said the funding will be used for new initiatives, including a resiliency center, which will create and provide “a continuum of culturally appropriate behavioral health services that address prevention to acute crisis response and intervention.”

The community will determine its structure — such as whether it be one center or multiple, smaller centers — and services.

“Community engagement and planning is integral in developing community resiliency,” she said.

Children are not too young to be affected, said Hansel, but their reactions may be very different from those of adults.

Younger children may exhibit regressive behaviors, she said. For instance, a child that has been potty-trained may suddenly have accidents after the disaster. Older youth may show signs of withdrawal and lack of interest in usual activities.

Hansel advises parents to let the child lead with questions about the fire, and to be honest with them about how it can be a hard time for everyone, while at the same time reminding them they are loved. She said it’s a good idea to also monitor their exposure to media coverage.

“Once safety has been established, routines are important to reestablish,” she said. “This might not look exactly like pre-disaster, but having one expected routine is important. Getting back into school is also very important to that routine for school-age children. Importantly, with time, most children are resilient.”

Most people are resilient, said Hansel, especially when communities come together after a disaster.

“We also need to remember how powerful community can be,” she said, “and how that support is really what can give people the strength to recover.”

TIPS FOR COPING WITH TRAUMATIC DISASTERS

>> Take care of yourself. Try to eat healthy, avoid the use of drugs and alcohol, and get regular exercise to reduce stress and anxiety.

>> Reach out to friends and family. Talk to someone you trust about how you are doing.

>> If you have children, talk to them. They may feel scared, angry, sad, worried and confused. Let them know it’s OK to talk about what’s on their mind.

>> Limit your consumption of news. The constant replay of news stories about a disaster can increase stress and anxiety, makinge some people relive the event.

>> Know when to ask for help. Pay attention to what’s going on with you or with someone you care about.

>> In a crisis? Call or text 988.

Source: U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration

On Maui

>> Kaiser Permanente is hosting three free classes on “Parenting After Tragedy” to help address the emotional and psychological needs of keiki following the wildfires. For parents only, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. today , Oct. 12 and 19 at Hale Piilani Room, Royal Lahaina. Registration not required.

>> Lahaina Comprehensive Health Center, Akoakoa Place, open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. Call 808-495-5113.

>> Maui Community Mental Health Center, 121 Mahalani St., 7:45 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. Call 808-984-2150.

>> Visit health.hawaii.gov/mauiwildfires