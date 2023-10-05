comscore Mental health support for survivors is essential, official says | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Mental health support for survivors is essential, official says

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:29 p.m.

Addressing the mental health needs of Maui fire survivors is crucial not only in the weeks, but months and years to come following the deadly Aug. 8 disaster. Read more

Previous Story
Green sticks with Maui reopening plan as many urge delay

Scroll Up