National Emergency Alert successful in Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
National Emergency Alert successful in Hawaii

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:52 p.m.

The National Emergency Alert test seemed to go off without a hitch Wednesday morning in Hawaii, except that it was two minutes earlier than people were expecting when it sounded at 8:18 a.m. Read more

