Waikiki man, 22, accused in overdose death of Marine | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Waikiki man, 22, accused in overdose death of Marine

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A 22-year-old Waikiki man facing life in prison in connection with the fatal fentanyl overdose of a U.S. Marine in November 2021 will be arraigned and enter a plea today in federal court, accused of conducting numerous drug transactions with active duty military personnel. Read more

