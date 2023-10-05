comscore Chaminade sweeps; HPU, Hilo lose in 5 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Chaminade sweeps; HPU, Hilo lose in 5

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Ajack Malual had nine kills, and Hula Crisostomo and Greta Corti each finished with four aces as the No. 18 Chaminade volleyball team defeated Dominican 25-11, 25-17, 25-18 on Wednesday in San Rafael, Calif. Read more

