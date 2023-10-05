Hawaii Beat | Sports Chaminade sweeps; HPU, Hilo lose in 5 By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Ajack Malual had nine kills, and Hula Crisostomo and Greta Corti each finished with four aces as the No. 18 Chaminade volleyball team defeated Dominican 25-11, 25-17, 25-18 on Wednesday in San Rafael, Calif. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Ajack Malual had nine kills, and Hula Crisostomo and Greta Corti each finished with four aces as the No. 18 Chaminade volleyball team defeated Dominican 25-11, 25-17, 25-18 on Wednesday in San Rafael, Calif. Mahala Ka‘apuni added eight kills and Leilani Ama finished with 25 assists for the Silverswords (14-2, 3-2 PacWest). Avery Schneider had eight kills for the Penguins (0-13, 0-6). >> Hawaii Pacific came close to picking up its first victory of the season, but fell short against Academy of Art 18-25, 25-23, 25-15, 20-25, 15-7 in San Francisco. Ella Dotson finished with 11 kills, and Marley Sandoval and Ella Schoene each added eight for the Sharks (0-10, 0-6 PacWest). Maya McClellan had 17 kills for the Urban Knights (2-12,1-6). >> Samara Cruz finished with 16 kills and Emerson Reinke had 37 assists, but Hawaii Hilo fell to Fresno Pacific 20-25, 25-23, 25-14, 20-25, 15-13 in Fresno, Calif. Chase Tullo and Chase Koepke each added nine kills, and Kamryn Childs had four aces for the Vulcans (5-8, 2-3 PacWest) Makena Ogas had 13 kills for the Sunbirds (7-6, 4-1). Previous Story NBA’s Clippers open camp in Hawaii ready to get down to business Next Story Television and radio – October 5, 2023