Chaminade sweeps; HPU, Hilo lose in 5

Ajack Malual had nine kills, and Hula Crisostomo and Greta Corti each finished with four aces as the No. 18 Chaminade volleyball team defeated Dominican 25-11, 25-17, 25-18 on Wednesday in San Rafael, Calif.

Mahala Ka‘apuni added eight kills and Leilani Ama finished with 25 assists for the Silverswords (14-2, 3-2 PacWest).

Avery Schneider had eight kills for the Penguins (0-13, 0-6).

>> Hawaii Pacific came close to picking up its first victory of the season, but fell short against Academy of Art 18-25, 25-23, 25-15, 20-25, 15-7 in San Francisco.

Ella Dotson finished with 11 kills, and Marley Sandoval and Ella Schoene each added eight for the Sharks (0-10, 0-6 PacWest).

Maya McClellan had 17 kills for the Urban Knights (2-12,1-6).

>> Samara Cruz finished with 16 kills and Emerson Reinke had 37 assists, but Hawaii Hilo fell to Fresno Pacific 20-25, 25-23, 25-14, 20-25, 15-13 in Fresno, Calif.

Chase Tullo and Chase Koepke each added nine kills, and Kamryn Childs had four aces for the Vulcans (5-8, 2-3 PacWest)

Makena Ogas had 13 kills for the Sunbirds (7-6, 4-1).