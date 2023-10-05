comscore No. 2 Campbell takes its shot at nationally ranked Kahuku | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

No. 2 Campbell takes its shot at nationally ranked Kahuku

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Kahuku’s Tuli Tagovailoa-Amosa, left, celebrated with Aiden Manutai after Tagovailoa-Amosa scored the winning touchdown on an 18-yard run with 23 seconds left in a 30-23 win over St. John Bosco on Sept. 16, at Kahuku High School. The win moved Kahuku into the national rankings and put a bigger target on its back.

    ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Kahuku’s Tuli Tagovailoa-Amosa, left, celebrated with Aiden Manutai after Tagovailoa-Amosa scored the winning touchdown on an 18-yard run with 23 seconds left in a 30-23 win over St. John Bosco on Sept. 16, at Kahuku High School. The win moved Kahuku into the national rankings and put a bigger target on its back.

Extra, extra, read all about it. When Kahuku stunned defending national champion St. John Bosco last month, the target expanded. Two-time defending Open Division state champion Kahuku became more than an ultimate litmus test. Read more

Previous Story
NBA’s Clippers open camp in Hawaii ready to get down to business
Next Story
Television and radio – October 5, 2023

Scroll Up