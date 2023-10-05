No. 2 Campbell takes its shot at nationally ranked Kahuku

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Extra, extra, read all about it. When Kahuku stunned defending national champion St. John Bosco last month, the target expanded. Two-time defending Open Division state champion Kahuku became more than an ultimate litmus test. Read more

Extra, extra, read all about it.

When Kahuku stunned defending national champion St. John Bosco last month, the target expanded. Two-time defending Open Division state champion Kahuku became more than an ultimate litmus test.

All Kahuku did was become the No. 8-ranked team in the country and get on the national radar. When Campbell makes the 41-mile journey to Carleton E. Weimer Field on Saturday at 6:30 p.m., the Sabers get an opportunity to make a statement. First place in Pool A of the OIA Open Division will be at stake for Kahuku (7-1, 4-0) and Campbell (6-1, 4-0).

“We’re excited. We work hard and our coaches work hard. It takes a whole team effort to come up on top,” Campbell coach Darren Johnson said. “The stats and all don’t matter. The only thing that matters is the win-loss column. Kahuku brings a lot of different angles, can run the ball, the quarterback does some real good things for them. A really good coaching staff. They’ve got some weapons, got tradition and a real big win over St. John Bosco. Hopefully, we catch them on a down weekend.”

For Campbell quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele and an elite Sabers offense, the challenge of facing Kahuku’s defense is on that extra level. Campbell could run the ball on every down, and Sagapolutele would be perfectly ecstatic as long as the Sabers win. There are very few front sevens as effective as Kahuku.

“Of course, Kahuku’s the No. 1 team right now. They’re the team to beat. You always have that mindset, if you beat them, nobody did it. Play the game humbly and give the glory to God,” Sagapolutele said.

There is one defensive front that may be better. Campbell racked up 10 sacks in a stunning 38-23 win over then-No. 2 Punahou three weeks ago. Sagapolutele has no doubt who has the best front seven, from Nazaiah Caravallo-Lawelawe (6-3, 215) to T’nias Tavale (6-0, 245) to Titus Ringor (6-4, 285) to Miah Timoteo (6-2, 270) to Zechariah Alualu-Tuiolemotu (6-0, 230) to Niah Lepaga-Telona (6-3, 260) to Jensen Tanele (5-9, 180).

“Our D-line are 6 feet and above. Some of them are 6-3. We have good rotations with them. They always have fresh legs and are able to get to the QB. They’re all skilled in their own ways. They all have their own moves,” Sagapolutele said. “It amazes me every game.”

Sagapolutele considers Campbell’s defensive line the best in the state, but Kahuku’s standout safety/wide receiver/returner Kaimana Carvalho disagrees.

“We’ve got a lot of dogs up front. Hyrum (Moors, 6-0, 275), LeBron (Williams, 6-2, 241) and Johnny (Sione Pasi, 6-1, 250),” Carvalho said.

The Sabers haven’t faced a quarterback quite as nimble as Kahuku’s Tuli Tagovailoa-Amosa. There is the chess game between coordinators, but also this: A year ago, Tagovailoa-Amosa was a backup QB at Kapolei. It is unlikely that Campbell defenders have forgotten this, though it might be for the best if they did. He has evolved beyond expectations.

Kahuku’s defense got the alert when Campbell knocked off Punahou. Cornerback Aiden Manutai has become a surveyor in the secondary rather than a pure lockdown guy. He had a pick-6 against St. John Bosco, noting that he plays safety and cornerback “around 50-50.”

“I love safety. Corner is a hard position. It takes a lot to cover one guy because all it takes is a step and it’s a touchdown for them. So I get some freedom,” he said.

Sophomore Madden Soliai and senior Manulele Ah You are the starting cornerbacks.

“I think we have the guys to do it. Our coaches are going to trust us and we trust our coaches. We match up well with Campbell’s passing game and running game,” Manutai added. “We’re going to have to talk a lot in the backfield and fly around.”

Kahuku has won eight games in a row over Campbell. The Sabers won, 28-27, in 2018, but lost to Kahuku in the playoffs, 27-7.

In Campbell’s win, it was another left-handed QB, Krenston Kaipo, at the wheel. Sophomore wide receiver Titus Mokiao-Atimalala had four receptions for 84 yards and a TD, and also saw heavy action as a safety.

Kahuku eventually lost to Saint Louis in the state final that year, and again in 2019. Post-pandemic, Kahuku has taken the mantle from Saint Louis.

Coach Sterling Carvalho and staff treat every game like St. John Bosco.

“Campbell has a great core group returning from last year. They are playing well together and that win over Punahou elevated their confidence,” Carvalho said. “They are playing great football right now.”

Despite a No. 2 ranking in the Star-Advertiser Top Ten, Campbell is in the shadow of Kahuku — and thriving in it. This will be the first time the Sabers are involved in a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup in the Star-Advertiser rankings.

“It’s a good thing. We were underdogs coming against Punahou. Even though we won, everything was overshadowed by Kahuku’s win (over St. John Bosco) the next day,” Sagapolutele said. “Nobody’s talking about our win. We’re glad we enjoyed the win for ourselves, but that’s not the end goal. Beating Kahuku is what we really want. We have to play to the best of our abilities like we did against Punahou, but with less mistakes.”

In a season loaded with high-tier QBs, Sagapolutele has already passed for 2,148 yards and 19 TDs with just five interceptions. He has completed 67 percent of his passes, but more than numbers, Sagapolutele’s patience and poise have elevated as a senior. Having a dominant defense and a solid ground attack will do that.

“Mater Dei and St. John Bosco had two good quarterbacks in (Elijah) Brown and (Caleb) Sanchez. Jaron is just as good as them. He can make all the throws. He can get the ball downfield and throw those deep cuts,” Carvalho noted. “He’s mobile enough to pick up yards with his legs. He ranks right up there with those two QBs we’ve seen this year.”

It’s a new world order with Kahuku’s breakout win. Playing mainland powerhouses is the way now.

“Last year, it was eye-opening to play the top teams,” Kaimana Carvalho said. “This year, I expected what was coming. I knew what. I had to do.”

The year-round training and reps are rooted in humility, but build confidence. Even a little swag.

“We’re solid,” Kaimana Carvalho said. “We were able to score on the No. 3 and No. 1 teams in the nation. I don’t see how we should have a problem scoring on Campbell.”

Johnson, a former two-sport standout at Kahuku, hopes his balanced offense can control the clock and the line of scrimmage.

“It’s time to Saber up and support the young men. They want a win for their whole community. We’re just trying to give them good direction and leadership,” he said. “The humdinger is we know we’re going to play (Kahuku) more than one time this year. We could play them three times.”

No. 6 Saint Louis at No. 7 Kamehameha

Friday, 7 p.m.

The compact, four-game regular season in the ILH is merciless. With both teams chasing first-place Punahou this makes the Crusaders-Warriors game an elimination game in all practicality.

Saint Louis (2-4, 0-1 ILH) is coming off a 42-28 loss to Punahou. The Crusaders permitted just 32 rushing yards and led in the first half, but couldn’t get a consistent pass rush going.

Quarterback Kaunao‘a Kamakawiwoole directed a balanced attack — 34 pass attempts and 33 rushing attempts — and spread the ball around to seven different receivers.

Kamehameha (4-2, 0-1 ILH) opened the season 4-0, but has since lost to Punahou, 31-3, and Mission Viejo (Calif.), 34-0. The Warriors have lost five games in a row to the Crusaders. Three of those defeats were in 2022, and in ’21, Kamehameha won the first two battles before losing the latter two following an injury to All-State RB Noa Bartley.

Leilehua at No. 9 Farrington

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

The Mules (4-3, 3-1 OIA) enter the final two weekends of the regular season with momentum after a 48-28 win over Nanakuli. Coach Mark Kurisu’s hard-nosed defense has been stellar against other D-I teams, while RB Cole Northington has averaged nearly 100 rushing yards per game (698 yards, eight TDs).

Anelu Lafaele has been a key cog for a swarming Governors defense. Farrington (4-2, 3-2 OIA) is coming off a 34-7 win over Aiea. Senior RB Sitani Mikaele (5-10, 238) has rushed for 739 yards and 12 TDs.

Leilehua has won the last two meetings with Farrington. The Govs last beat the Mules in 2018, 35-16.

No. 5 Kapolei at No. 3 Mililani

Saturday, 6:30 p.m.

The Hurricanes (6-1, 4-0 OIA) are on a six-game win streak and have allowed just 10 points in their last two games. A bye week has them well rested for this OIA Open Pool B showdown.

QB Liatama Amisone has sparked the second-highest scoring team in the pool. Since losing to Saint Louis, 42-28, on Aug. 12, Kapolei has scored 63, 63, 48, 54 and 51 points (57.8 points per game). Amisone has passed for 1,447 yards and 25 TDs while rushing for 603 yards and eight more TDs. The junior has accounted for 341.7 yards per game from scrimmage.

His main target, Kaina Kamohalii, now has 44 receptions for 763 yards and 12 TDs.

Since losing to Punahou, 21-14, in the season opener, Mililani (6-1, 4-0 OIA) has also won six-straight games while averaging 61.3 points per game in pool play.

RB Nakoa Kahana-Travis’ athletic exploits have led to a whopping 10.2 yards per carry (396 yards, 39 attempts, six TDs). Kini McMillan has been efficient to an extreme with 1,274 passing yards, 19 TDs and zero interceptions. He has completed 100 of his 139 pass attempts (72 percent).

A deep corps of skilled receivers makes the attack unpredictable. Seven Trojans have caught at least one TD.

OPEN DIVISION STATISTICS

PASSING

Player, team C A I Yd TD

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, Camp. 155 230 5 2,148 19

Ty McCutcheon, Punahou 114 168 4 1,709 14

Kaunaoa Kamakawiwoole, StL 132 212 13 1,633 12

Tama Amisone, Kapolei 95 154 1 1,447 25

Kini McMillan, Mililani 100 139 0 1,274 19

Jevin Bolos-Reyes, Kamehameha 28 44 2 613 7

Tuli Tagovailoa-Amosa, Kahuku 50 80 2 603 11

Tayden-Evan Kaawa, Moanalua 47 105 10 497 5

RUSHING

Player, team Att. Yds TD YPC YPG

Tama Amisone, Kapolei 52 603 8 11.6 100.5

Vaaimalae Fonoti, Kahuku 68 555 8 8.2 92.5

Nakoa Kahana-Travis, Mililani 39 396 6 10.2 66.0

Reeno Teo, Kapolei 28 335 1 12.0 111.7

Moe Passi, Kamehameha 60 332 5 5.5 66.4

RECEIVING

Player, team Rec. Yds TD YPC YPG

Titan Lacaden, Saint Louis 57 783 9 13.7 130.5

Kaina Kamohalii, Kapolei 44 765 12 17.4 127.5

Astin Hange, Punahou 30 587 4 19.6 97.8

Rusten Abang, Campbell 31 476 1 15.4 68.0

Tana Togafau-Tavui, Campbell 26 373 5 14.3 74.6

DIVISION I STATISTICS

PASSING

Player, team C A I Yd TD

AJ Tuifua, Damien 72 118 7 1,227 16

CJ Villanueva, ‘Iolani 89 113 1 1,156 17

Romeo Ortiz, Kailua 77 145 7 1,026 9

Hanohano Plunkett, Leilehua 79 133 4 912 8

Elijah Mendoza, Waipahu 53 87 0 869 14

Kanoa Torres, Nanakuli 76 148 8 664 5

Joshua Manu, Waipahu 41 67 1 650 5

Afi Togafau, Radford 78 127 6 652 5

RUSHING

Player, team Att. Yds TD YPC YPG

Cole Northington, Leilehua 134 698 8 5.2 99.7

Sitani Mikaele, Farrington 89 565 8 6.3 113.0

Sylas Alaimalo, Damien 47 438 2 9.3 146.0

Christian Asinsin, Nanakuli 86 411 6 4.8 68.5

Ikaika Quidashay, Kailua 55 318 2 5.8 53.0

RECEIVING

Player, team Rec. Yds TD YPC YPG

Eric Stephens, Waipahu 32 634 8 19.8 105.7

Timothy Arnold, Leilehua 38 614 7 16.2 87.7

Dayton Savea, Damien 29 494 8 17.0 123.5

Kekame Kane, ‘Iolani 30 486 7 16.2 121.5

Jayden Chanel, Waipahu 32 423 6 13.2 70.5

DIVISION II STATISTICS

PASSING

Player, team C A I Yd TD

Trey Dacoscos, Pearl City 130 224 7 1,515 17

Iosefa Letuli, Kaimuki 104 175 3 1,337 11

Sean Connell, Kaiser 91 166 11 1,056 8

Ioane Kamanao, Roosevelt 70 135 3 960 11

Jude Weber, Kalaheo 53 134 11 783 6

Kynan McCartney, Kalani 58 137 8 693 6

Emey Abilla, Waialua 48 106 11 577 4

Colten Amai-Nakagawa, Pac-Five 31 64 4 221 0

RUSHING

Player, team Att. Yds TD YPC YPG

Dillon Reis, Kaiser 93 547 6 5.9 91.2

Seth Miller, Pac-Five 78 367 1 4.7 122.3

Sonny Iaea, Kalani 93 357 4 3.8 59.5

Iosefa Letuli, Kaimuki 85 345 6 4.1 49.3

Makoakai Fierro, Waialua 92 339 4 3.7 56.5

RECEIVING

Player, team Rec. Yds TD YPC YPG

Keagan Lime, Kaiser 38 470 6 12.4 78.3

Jeremiah White, Kaimuki 36 466 6 12.9 66.6

Keaton Tomas, Pearl City 30 427 4 14.2 71.2

Jesse Shinagawa, Kaiser 34 402 1 11.8 67.0

Jayvie Arellano, Waialua 23 362 3 15.7 60.3

STANDINGS

ILH

Team Conf. Pct. PF PA Overall Pct. PF PA

Open

Punahou 2-0 1.000 73 31 5-2 .714 256 140

Kamehameha 0-1 .000 3 31 4-2 .667 161 109

Saint Louis 0-1 .000 28 42 2-4 .333 155 227

Division I

‘Iolani 3-0 1.000 144 84 4-1 .800 203 117

Damien 2-1 .667 139 93 4-3 .571 279 245

Division II

Pac-Five 1-1 .500 16 41 1-1 .500 16 41

———

Saint Louis I-AA 2-1 .667 102 65 3-2 .600 136 148

Kamehameha I-AA 2-2 .500 49 64 2-2 .500 49 57

Punahou I-AA 0-4 .000 47 131 0-4 .000 47 131

OIA/D1 A Standings

Team Conf. Pct. PF PA Overall Pct. PF PA

Kahuku 4-0 1.000 170 27 7-1 .875 309 122

Campbell 4-0 1.000 193 20 6-1 .857 307 97

Leilehua 3-1 .750 110 90 4-3 .571 155 167

Farrington 3-2 .600 144 124 4-2 .667 188 138

Moanalua 1-3 .250 61 134 1-5 .167 68 230

Nanakuli 0-4 .000 35 186 1-5 .167 115 253

Aiea 0-5 .000 31 163 1-6 .143 64 238

OIA/D1 B Standings

Team Conf. Pct. PF PA Overall Pct. PF PA

Kapolei 4-0 1.000 231 52 6-1 .857 314 124

Mililani 4-0 1.000 245 14 6-1 .857 334 41

Waipahu 3-1 .750 210 97 3-3 .500 259 197

Kailua 3-2 .600 115 152 4-3 .571 160 183

Waianae 1-3 .250 69 123 1-6 .143 84 243

Castle 0-4 .000 25 213 1-4 .200 42 226

Radford 0-5 .000 35 276 0-6 .000 49 220

OIA Division II standings

Team Conf. Pct. PF PA Overall Pct. PF PA

Pearl City 5-0 1.000 144 71 6-0 1.000 186 83

Roosevelt 3-2 .600 111 82 4-3 .571 175 130

Kaiser 3-2 .600 107 84 3-3 .500 120 101

Kaimuki 3-2 .600 125 127 3-4 .429 163 224

Kalani 2-3 .400 71 66 3-3 .500 99 72

Waialua 2-3 .400 109 104 3-4 .429 140 158

Kalaheo 2-3 .400 133 123 2-3 .400 133 123

McKinley 0-5 .000 19 162 0-6 .000 19 196

THIS WEEK’S GAMES

Friday

>> Saint Louis at Kamehameha, 7 p.m.

>> Kaimuki at Pearl City, 7:30 p.m.

>> Moanalua at Nanakuli, 7:30 p.m.

>> Leilehua at Farrington, 7:30 p.m.

>> Waialua at Kaiser, 7 p.m.

>> Pac-Five vs. Saint Louis I-AA

at Kamehameha, 4 p.m.

>> Waianae at Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

>> Campbell at Kahuku, 6:30 p.m.

>> Kapolei at Mililani, 6:30 p.m.

>> Kailua at Waipahu, 6:30 p.m.

>> Kalaheo vs. Kalani at Kaiser, 6 p.m.

>> McKinley at Roosevelt, 6 p.m.

>> ‘Iolani at Punahou I-AA, 3 p.m.

>> Kamehameha I-AA vs. Damien

at Radford, 7 p.m.

Compiled by Billy Hull, Star-Advertiser; see full statistics at hawaiiprepworld.com