Letter: Ala Wai bridge should be centrally located

Bridge over the Ala Wai: If the purpose is to have a safe and equitable emergency route out of central Waikiki for pedestrians and cyclists, then the location of a low-profile and low-cost bridge should be central to the Ala Wai Canal between Kapahulu and McCully ("Ala Wai pedestrian bridge proves unpopular at community meeting," Star-Advertiser, Sept 10).

A modest foot and bike bridge at Seaside Avenue, crossing the Ala Wai along with a walking and bike path on the Diamond Head or golf course side of the Manoa-Palolo drainage canal to Date Street (and beyond to Kaimuki High) best addresses the emergency route purpose.

A bridge and path on the Diamond Head side of the Manoa-Palolo drainage canal avoids the problem of moving people from one congested neighborhood to another congested neighborhood during an emergency.

Dan Anderson
Ala Wai