Letter: Ala Wai bridge should be centrally located

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Bridge over the Ala Wai: If the purpose is to have a safe and equitable emergency route out of central Waikiki for pedestrians and cyclists, then the location of a low-profile and low-cost bridge should be central to the Ala Wai Canal between Kapahulu and McCully (“Ala Wai pedestrian bridge proves unpopular at community meeting,” Star-Advertiser, Sept 10). Read more

