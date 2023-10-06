comscore Letter: Buy hotels to allow fire victims to stay longer | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Buy hotels to allow fire victims to stay longer

Forty hotels in Kaanapali is too many. How about if the government buys one or two of them? Presto, housing! Read more

