Letter: Buy hotels to allow fire victims to stay longer

Forty hotels in Kaanapali is too many. How about if the government buys one or two of them? Presto, housing! That way Gov. Josh Green can keep his promise that no one will be forced out.

Regina Gregory

Makiki

