Letter: Trump should be sanctioned for threats

Shouldn’t Donald Trump be charged with contempt of court? His behavior in court is a nuisance, a disturbance and way out of line (“Judge issues gag order after Trump’s post about court clerk,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 3).

Why is he exempted? He was warned numerous times of his behavior and threats. The judge should not put up with it and should take action immediately and impose a penalty. Being a former president does not give him an excuse to do what he wants. Anybody else would be charged and sentenced in any court of law.

John Keala

Waianae

