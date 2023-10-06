comscore Letter: Trump should be sanctioned for threats | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Trump should be sanctioned for threats

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Shouldn’t Donald Trump be charged with contempt of court? His behavior in court is a nuisance, a disturbance and way out of line (“Judge issues gag order after Trump’s post about court clerk,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 3). Read more

