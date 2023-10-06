Dita Holifield: The new Director pursues topnotch entertainment in renovated facilities

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

You were recently appointed as director of the city’s Department of Enterprise Services (DES), with July 24 as your first day on the job. What are your responsibilities? Any early challenges?

>> I manage: DES’ Golf Division, with six municipal courses; the Honolulu Zoo; Neal S. Blaisdell complex; the Tom Moffatt Waikiki Shell; and more than two dozen concessions, with a $30 million operating budget. My first weeks have involved budget planning for fiscal year 2025, and working around the temporary closure of city venues for much-needed repairs, while creating timelines so that topnotch entertainment can still be provided for our community.

How does your past experience as a general manager for Salem Media Group and entertainment-events promoter translate into skills required for this position?

>> Running seven radio stations in the Honolulu market requires fiscal and budget skills; it is a fast-paced, complex working environment. Radio also requires a 24/7 approach to work with clients and staff. In addition, I was in charge of broadcast tower and building maintenance, tracking and meeting FCC licensing requirements, and day-to-day operations, using skills essential in my new job.

As a promoter, I have more than 25 years’ experience in sound, lighting, production, marketing and event planning that helps me relate to the “other side” of our client base and understand the importance of the customer experience.

Working the past 17 years in radio and digital has given me expertise in marketing and increasing attendance at events, increasing revenue and therefore helping to provide better experiences for our local community. Understanding how to take an “empty box” and create a marquee event that grows from year to year enables me to jump right in and help take my three divisions to the next level. I inherited an incredible leadership team, and we are already working extremely hard to reach new and higher revenue and customer goals.

Did you come into the position with a wish list of offerings, improvements or refinements?

>> Yes, I did: bring in more Broadway shows and “A”-list artists from all genres; help foster the next generation of promoters and golf enthusiasts; create more opportunities for events and visitors at the Waikiki Shell; continue The Zoo experience with top care for the animals; improve customer experiences at city events and venues. Oh, and more country music artists!

What needs fixing under DES’ umbrella? What’s the status of current improvement projects?

>> Many of our facilities at the Blaisdell complex, Shell, Zoo and golf courses are experiencing maintenance issues due to age (i.e., water lines, leaky roofs, sewer lines, irrigation systems, electrical upgrades, etc.) and budgetary constraints.

The zoo is working on replacing its entire water system in phases. The original system is from the 1940s; this will help prevent future water main breaks and conserve our water supply. A new bird facility is also being constructed.

The Blaisdell Hawaii Suites reopened on time, with renovations completed under budget! The Exhibition Hall has also reopened and has been hosting new and annual returning events.

Golf course food and beverage concessions for Pali, Ewa Villages, West Loch and Ted Makalena locations will be put out for solicitation this year.

At the Waikiki Shell, we are revitalizing the area in front of the stage to improve access to users; this was formerly a pool with a water feature. We’re working with HECO on electrical upgrades to be implemented next fall, for safety and modernization. The Shell has had unprecedented attendance in 2023, as home to Henry Kapono’s 50th year Celebration, three sold-out Maoli shows, two sold-out The Green shows, and a fantastic Honolulu Symphony season.

The Blaisdell Arena will reopen just in time for the holiday season, featuring Kamehameha Schools and nationally known local artist Iam Tongi in concert.

And Concert Hall back-of-house improvements are on track and address safety improvements, including a new fire alarm system. Reopening is expected by February 2025, in time to host a “Broadway in Hawaii” season.

What are your hopes and expectations for the coming years?

>> I want to excel at offering the people of Hawaii a variety of music genres, local and Hawaiian music artists, top hula performances, culturally significant events, car shows, expos, job fairs, fundraisers and sports-related events. I have already met with Hawaii’s top promoters and am reaching out to top talent and national tour agencies. I have met with tourism agencies, hotels and lodging partners to provide incentives to attract top talent.

“Broadway in Hawaii” is not just one show but a season of performances, which will be continued and expanded.

I have spent 30-plus years working with events for our local military community and want to use that experience to create more collaborations with them. I have an open-door policy to meet and hear everyone’s ideas.

Bonus question

What would you do if you could wave a magic wand, or participate in planning for future improvements — and would this include elevators at the Concert Hall?

Create a huge money tree to address all of the deferred maintenance today (ha, ha, ha). Currently, we are taking care of large electrical upgrades, replacement seating, lighting, enhanced WiFi connectivity, etc. At that point we can move on to the beautification and modernization projects to revitalize our facilities and give it the face-lift it deserves — and an elevator! We just revitalized the Concert Hall’s front lawn — it’s beautiful.

THE BIO FILE

>> Title: Director, city Department of Enterprise Services

>> Professional background: General manager, Salem Media Group; broadcast personality; promoter

>> Community: Board member, Hawaii Association of Broadcasters; Pearl Harbor Church of Christ

>> One more thing: I am a professional country singer, songwriter and recording artist.