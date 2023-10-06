comscore Dita Holifield: The new Director pursues topnotch entertainment in renovated facilities | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Name in the News

Dita Holifield: The new Director pursues topnotch entertainment in renovated facilities

  • Today
  • Updated 8:32 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Data Holifield, is the new Director of Department of Enterprise Services, Golf Course Division, Honolulu Zoo, Neal S. Blaisdell Center & Tom Moffatt Waikiki Shell, Citywide Concessions.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Data Holifield, is the new Director of Department of Enterprise Services, Golf Course Division, Honolulu Zoo, Neal S. Blaisdell Center & Tom Moffatt Waikiki Shell, Citywide Concessions.

You were recently appointed as director of the city’s Department of Enterprise Services (DES), with July 24 as your first day on the job. What are your responsibilities? Any early challenges? Read more

Previous Story
Off The News: UH cloning pioneer was truly unique

Scroll Up