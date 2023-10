Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The City Council has misguidedly voted to adopt Bill 20, which would make permanent a Restricted Parking Zone (RPZ) for overnight parking for residents adjacent to Kalihi Valley Housing. Read more

The City Council has misguidedly voted to adopt Bill 20, which would make permanent a Restricted Parking Zone (RPZ) for overnight parking for residents adjacent to Kalihi Valley Housing.

Bill 20 also opens the door to add more RPZs on Oahu — but it’s fundamentally flawed because it requires no showing that parking is a problem. Its advocates openly tout crime prevention as a benefit — but reserved parking, administered at taxpayers’ expense by the city’s Department of Transportation Services, is not the remedy for fear of crime, or of one’s neighbors. Mayor Rick Blangiardi should veto this bill.