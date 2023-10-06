comscore Editorial: Work proactively on sewage plant | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Work proactively on sewage plant

  • Today
  • Updated 7:07 p.m.

Step by excruciatingly slow step, the City and County of Honolulu inches toward a cleaner future for the ocean waters affected by the Kailua Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant, which it owns and operates. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Smooth return for Lahaina students

Scroll Up