Council bans sale of flavored tobacco products | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Council bans sale of flavored tobacco products

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:42 p.m.
  • NEW YORK TIMES Bill 46, passed by the Honolulu City Council, bans flavored tobacco products, including electronic cigarettes and other vaping devices.

    NEW YORK TIMES

  • COURTESY PHOTO <strong>Cynthia Au: </strong> <em>The Cancer Society representative “respectfully opposed” the latest version of Bill 46 due to the exemptions on certain tobacco products </em>

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Cynthia Au:

    The Cancer Society representative “respectfully opposed” the latest version of Bill 46 due to the exemptions on certain tobacco products

The Honolulu City Council on a split vote Wednesday passed a measure to prohibit sales of flavored tobacco products in an effort to keep them out of the hands of Oahu’s youth. Read more

