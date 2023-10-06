comscore EPA declares end to consent degree requiring upgrades at Kapolei landfill | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

EPA declares end to consent degree requiring upgrades at Kapolei landfill

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:37 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / JUNE 27 The Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill takes in approximately 250,000 tons of waste per year.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / JUNE 27

    The Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill takes in approximately 250,000 tons of waste per year.

The Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday announced the completion of required upgrades to the Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill, ending a dozen years of federal scrutiny and oversight aimed at bringing Oahu’s only municipal landfill into compliance with laws designed to protect public health and natural ecosystems. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Michael Magaoay and Ethan J. Twer

Scroll Up