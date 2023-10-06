comscore Former Punahou basketball coach charged with more sex crimes | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Former Punahou basketball coach charged with more sex crimes

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:49 p.m.

Allegations from three more victims against accused child predator and former Punahou School girls basketball coach Dwayne Yuen resulted in five more federal charges Sept. 28. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Michael Magaoay and Ethan J. Twer

Scroll Up