Judge declares man charged in ex-wife's slaying unfit for trial | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Judge declares man charged in ex-wife’s slaying unfit for trial

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:44 p.m.

An Oahu Circuit Court judge has halted proceedings in the murder case against an 82-year-old Oxnard, Calif., man who allegedly bludgeoned to death his 76-year-old ex-wife, Teresita “Tessie” Canilao, a longtime secretary at the Philippine Consulate of Hono­lulu, exactly one year ago on Oct. 6, 2022, in her Ala Moana apartment. Read more

