comscore Kokua Line: Can I report tax-cheating neighbor anonymously? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Can I report tax-cheating neighbor anonymously?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:39 p.m.

Question: My neighbor considers himself a resident of New Hampshire and pays no state income tax in Hawaii. He lives here for greater than six months a year. Is this legal? Is there an anonymous hotline to report this? We all need folks to pay their taxes. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Michael Magaoay and Ethan J. Twer

Scroll Up