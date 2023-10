Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hale Kipa, a nonprofit agency that specializes in working with families, has appointed Michael Magaoay as its new board chair. He has served on Hale Kipa’s board since 2011. He has more than 40 years of experience in various engineering disciplines and is president of MYM Services, where he was worked since 2009. He also represented District 46 as a state representative for 10 years and serves on the board of directors of the Pacific Health Ministry, the March of Dimes and the Engineering Alumni Association of the University of Hawaii. Other 2023-2024 Hale Kipa board of directors members include Susan Y.M. Utsugi, second vice chair; Gregory J. Sitar, treasurer; and Katie Bennett, secretary.

Mid-Pacific Institute has hired Ethan J. Twer as director of planning and design. Prior to joining Mid-­Pacific, he was a partner at Architects Hawaii Ltd., where he worked for more than a decade. Twer holds a Master of Architecture from the University of Hawaii at Manoa and a Bachelor of Arts from Columbia University, where he also played basketball. Twer is also a member of the Association for Environments and Hawaii Society of Healthcare Engineers.

