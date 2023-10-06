comscore Rearview Mirror: Growing up in Kahuku | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Rearview Mirror: Growing up in Kahuku

  • By Bob Sigall
  • Today
  • Updated 11:57 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 1958 Takeo Sato worked for the Kahuku Sugar Co. for 42 years. The Sato family lived in house No. 2 in the Kahuku sugar cane plantation town, along with other plantation workers who were their neighbors.

    Takeo Sato worked for the Kahuku Sugar Co. for 42 years. The Sato family lived in house No. 2 in the Kahuku sugar cane plantation town, along with other plantation workers who were their neighbors.

  • COURTESY PHOTO Joan Sato

    Joan Sato

  • COURTESY SATO FAMILY The Sato family about 1954. Front row, Alvin, left, Andrew and Danny. Back row, Takeo, left, Joan and Elsie (Natsuno).

    The Sato family about 1954. Front row, Alvin, left, Andrew and Danny. Back row, Takeo, left, Joan and Elsie (Natsuno).

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 1998 Today, Giovanni’s Shrimp truck, above, occupies the property where the Satos’ home once stood. At left, with the Kahuku Plantation sugar mill in the background, union sugar mill workers cultivated a vegetable garden plot in anticipation of “tougher times” ahead.

    Today, Giovanni’s Shrimp truck, above, occupies the property where the Satos’ home once stood. At left, with the Kahuku Plantation sugar mill in the background, union sugar mill workers cultivated a vegetable garden plot in anticipation of “tougher times” ahead.

My friend Joan Sato was born in 1939 and grew up in Kahuku when it was a thriving sugar cane plantation town. She told me what her childhood was like. Read more

