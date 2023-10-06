Rearview Mirror: Growing up in Kahuku

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
STAR-ADVERTISER / 1958
Takeo Sato worked for the Kahuku Sugar Co. for 42 years. The Sato family lived in house No. 2 in the Kahuku sugar cane plantation town, along with other plantation workers who were their neighbors.
COURTESY PHOTO
Joan Sato
COURTESY SATO FAMILY
The Sato family about 1954. Front row, Alvin, left, Andrew and Danny. Back row, Takeo, left, Joan and Elsie (Natsuno).
STAR-ADVERTISER / 1998
Today, Giovanni’s Shrimp truck, above, occupies the property where the Satos’ home once stood. At left, with the Kahuku Plantation sugar mill in the background, union sugar mill workers cultivated a vegetable garden plot in anticipation of “tougher times” ahead.