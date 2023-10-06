Clippers pick up the pace in Hawaii training camp
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:02 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Clippers guard Brandon Boston Jr. warmed up during practice at the University of Hawaii on Thursday.
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Paul George guarded forward Moussa Diabate during practice at the University of Hawaii on Thursday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree