Hawaii Beat | Sports UH soccer team picks up 2-0 road win By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:06 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Brynn Mitchell helped the Hawaii women’s soccer team score early and late in a 2-0 victory over CSU Bakersfield on Thursday in Bakersfield, Calif. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Brynn Mitchell helped the Hawaii women’s soccer team score early and late in a 2-0 victory over CSU Bakersfield on Thursday in Bakersfield, Calif. Izzy Ayala scored at 3:31 off an assist from Mitchell, and Mitchell found the back of the net at 71:03 off an assist from Cate Sheahan for the Rainbow Wahine (4-4-3, 3-2-1 Big West), who remained atop the conference standings. Sophie Augustin made four saves for Hawaii. Hollee Hercik finished with three saves for the Roadrunners (2-7-3, 1-2-2). HPU volleyball wins first match of season The Hawaii Pacific volleyball team recorded its first victory of the season Thursday, an 18-25, 25-18, 25-17, 25-22 triumph over Fresno Pacific in Fresno, Calif. Lindsey Tapp finished with 14 kills, and Tehani Pescaia recorded 16 assists and Pua Beazley added 15 for the Sharks (1-10,1-6 PacWest). Makena Ogas had nine kills for the Sunbirds (7-7, 4-2). >> Samara Cruz had 13 kills and five aces, and Taylor Tullo added 12 kills as Hawaii Hilo beat Dominican 25-11, 25-13, 25-16 in San Rafael, Calif. Emerson Reinke finished with 32 assists for the Vulcans (6-8, 3-3 PacWest). Braenwynne Matthews had six kills for the Penguins (0-14, 0-7). >> Ajack Malual finished with 12 kills and four aces, and Mahala Ka‘apuni added 11 kills in No. 18 Chaminade’s 25-20, 25-12, 25-11 victory over Academy of Art in San Francisco. Leilani Ama recorded 29 assists for the Silverswords (15-2, 4-2 PacWest). Maya McClellan had eight kills for the Urban Knights (2-13, 1-7 PacWest). Previous Story Friends, colleagues remember former UH coach Bob Wagner Next Story Scoreboard – October 6, 2023