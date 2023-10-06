UH soccer team picks up 2-0 road win

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Brynn Mitchell helped the Hawaii women’s soccer team score early and late in a 2-0 victory over CSU Bakersfield on Thursday in Bakersfield, Calif.

Izzy Ayala scored at 3:31 off an assist from Mitchell, and Mitchell found the back of the net at 71:03 off an assist from Cate Sheahan for the Rainbow Wahine (4-4-3, 3-2-1 Big West), who remained atop the conference standings.

Sophie Augustin made four saves for Hawaii.

Hollee Hercik finished with three saves for the Roadrunners (2-7-3, 1-2-2).

HPU volleyball wins first match of season

The Hawaii Pacific volleyball team recorded its first victory of the season Thursday, an 18-25, 25-18, 25-17, 25-22 triumph over Fresno Pacific in Fresno, Calif.

Lindsey Tapp finished with 14 kills, and Tehani Pescaia recorded 16 assists and Pua Beazley added 15 for the Sharks (1-10,1-6 PacWest).

Makena Ogas had nine kills for the Sunbirds (7-7, 4-2).

>> Samara Cruz had 13 kills and five aces, and Taylor Tullo added 12 kills as Hawaii Hilo beat Dominican 25-11, 25-13, 25-16 in San Rafael, Calif.

Emerson Reinke finished with 32 assists for the Vulcans (6-8, 3-3 PacWest).

Braenwynne Matthews had six kills for the Penguins (0-14, 0-7).

>> Ajack Malual finished with 12 kills and four aces, and Mahala Ka‘apuni added 11 kills in No. 18 Chaminade’s 25-20, 25-12, 25-11 victory over Academy of Art in San Francisco.

Leilani Ama recorded 29 assists for the Silverswords (15-2, 4-2 PacWest).

Maya McClellan had eight kills for the Urban Knights (2-13, 1-7 PacWest).