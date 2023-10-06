comscore UH soccer team picks up 2-0 road win | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
UH soccer team picks up 2-0 road win

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:06 a.m.

Brynn Mitchell helped the Hawaii women’s soccer team score early and late in a 2-0 victory over CSU Bakersfield on Thursday in Bakersfield, Calif. Read more

