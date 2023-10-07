Letter: Congress has shown it is not really needed

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Do we really need Congress?

For President Barack Obama’s eight years, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell proved we didn’t.

For the past too many years, we’ve had all the decorum of a preschool recess; all the openness of a Middle Eastern theocracy; the honesty of a professional “rassling” match … or a used car lot.

And we pay these talentless clowns?

Thomas Luna

McCully

