Donald Trump allegedly inflating the value of his properties sounds wildly familiar to us homeowners in Hawaii (“Accountant’s testimony sprawls into 4th day at Trump business fraud trial,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, Oct. 5). Read more

Isn’t this precisely what the City and County of Honolulu does each year in order to collect more property taxes from us?

Kris Schwengel

Hawaii Kai

