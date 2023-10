Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Democrats in the House were right to let Kevin McCarthy go (“Kevin McCarthy ousted as House speaker in dramatic vote,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, Oct. 3). He was far too MAGA. Read more

Now they need to help find a new speaker. Because the Constitution does not say the speaker’s job must go to an elected member of the House, why not recruit Liz Cheney to return to run the show? She’s a true-blue Republican and someone the Democrats can work with.

Our country needs two viable parties. I can’t think of a better way for the Democrats to help rescue our two-party system and restore democracy.

Jay Henderson

Ala Moana

