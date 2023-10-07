Lahaina residents get creative in protest preparation
- By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:11 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Suzy Hedges, left, and Brittany Harris painted signs to support the Lahaina community Friday at Hanakao‘o Beach Park.
-
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
With hands clasped, prayer and pule were administered at a rally to support the Lahaina community Friday at Hanakao‘o Beach Park.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree