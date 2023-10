Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

To honor Maui and wildfire victims and survivors, the student musicians of the University of Hawaii at Manoa Wind Ensemble will perform a special rendition of the Lahainaluna High School alma mater at a concert Sunday, and have provided the soundtrack for a tribute video online.

“Our hearts are with our ohana in Lahaina and on Maui during this challenging time,” Director of Bands Jeffrey Boeckman said in a UH news release. “We have several Maui students in the group, and wanted to express our support through our music. Lahai­naluna’s lovely and powerful alma mater serves as a testament to the strength and spirit of this remarkable community.”

The UH Wind Ensemble, which includes about 45 members, will perform “Lahainaluna” at the University of Hawaii Bands Fall Concert, at 4 p.m. at the Michael D. Nakasone Performing Arts Center in Pearl City. Admission is $15 general.

A recording of the ensemble playing the composition in rehearsal is the backdrop of a video titled “UH Wind Ensemble plays special rendition of ‘Lahainaluna’ in tribute.” Produced by the UH communications department, the video features photos of Lahaina town and Lahainaluna High taken before the fires.

The video can be seen at 808ne.ws/3Q6QNq6.

The song was written in 1898 by Albert Kaleikini, a student at Lahainaluna High School, and it is the only alma mater in the United States written in the Hawaiian language, a UH news release said.