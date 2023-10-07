comscore Nanakuli rallies to forge 21-all tie with Moanalua | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Nanakuli rallies to forge 21-all tie with Moanalua

  • By Jonathan Chen
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  Moanalua's Kama Corales accounted for three touchdowns.

    JONATHAN CHEN / JCHEN@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Moanalua’s Kama Corales accounted for three touchdowns.

  Nanakuli quarterback Kanoa Torres during Friday's game.

    JONATHAN CHEN / JCHEN@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Nanakuli quarterback Kanoa Torres during Friday’s game.

Two very different approaches on offense resulted in the same 21 points for Moanalua and host Nanakuli as the teams played to a hard-fought tie Friday night. Read more

