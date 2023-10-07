comscore Pac-Five escapes with win | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Pac-Five escapes with win

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:11 a.m.
    Pac-Five’s Carter Lapitan shook off a tackle from Tyrone Alualu of Saint Louis I-AA at Kamehameha on Friday.

    Pac-Five’s Seth Miller fought for yardage against Saint Louis I-AA at Kamehameha on Friday.

Seth Miller scored on a 31-yard touchdown run with 7:25 remaining as the Wolfpack (2-2 ILH Division I/II) escaped with a hard-earned victory over the I-AA Crusaders (3-3, 2-2 ILH). Read more

