Pac-Five escapes with win

Pac-Five 10, Saint Louis I-AA 0

Seth Miller scored on a 31-yard touchdown run with 7:25 remaining as the Wolfpack (2-2 ILH Division I/II) escaped with a hard-earned victory over the I-AA Crusaders (3-3, 2-2 ILH).

Colt Hauptman had two interceptions and Rome Lilio had one for the Wolfpack, who withstood two Crusaders drives into the red zone.

Saint Louis’ defense kept a lid on Miller for most of the afternoon, limiting him to no yards on five carries in the first half. The ’Pack went to a full-house backfield to pave the way for Miller, one of several two-way starters.

He bounced out of the scrum, broke one tackle near the left sideline and one more en route to the end zone.

He had nine carries for 12 rushing yards before his clutch TD run. Miller finished with 45 yards on 16 attempts.

Evan Derauf added a 43-yard field goal with 1:54 remaining to ice the win for Pac-Five.

At Kunuiakea Stadium

P5 (2-2, 2-2) 0 0 0 10 — 10

SL2 (3-3, 2-2) 0 0 0 0 — 0

P5—Seth Miller 31 run (Evan Derauf kick)

P5—Derauf FG 43

RUSHING—P5: Seth Miller 17-58, Carter Lapitan 3-(-5), Kalen Donate 2-5, Elijah Connell-Chavez 2-12, team 2-(-11). STL2: Javen Royce Ruiz 16-45, Leysen Rodrigues 6-(-12), team 1-(-10).

PASSING—P5: Colten Amai-Nakagawa 17-31-2-96. STL2: Rodrigues 23-39-3-198.

RECEIVING—P5: Donate 6-24, Lapitan 7-28, Avari Zion-Branch 1-22, Colt Hauptman 1-12, Miller 1-1, Connell-Chavez 1-9. STL2: Nephi Sampaio-Grace 2-(-4), Exodus Brown 3-19, Pryde-Zen Collins 4-50, Maddan Rush Ahuna 4-20, Kaihokulele Kreis-Kakaio 2-44, Braylon Lee 6-67, Royce Ruiz 2-2.

No. 9 Farrington 40, Leilehua 9

Sitani Mikaele rushed for a career-high 265 yards and two touchdowns and the Governors (5-2, 4-2) locked up the No. 1 seed in the OIA Division I playoffs out of Pool A with a win over the Mules (4-4, 3-2).

Junior Jacob Talamoa caught a 45-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter and rushed for a 10-yard score in the third quarter to put Farrington ahead 26-7.

Senior Willis Lilly returned an interception 45 yards for a touchdown on the final play for the Govs, who matched their highest win total in a season since 2016.

Timothy Arnold caught eight passes for 128 yards to lead the Mules, who have already decided to forfeit their game next week against Kahuku and will finish as the No. 2 seed out of Pool A in the OIA Division I playoffs.

Kaiser 21, Waialua 12

Quarterback Sean Connell rushed for a touchdown and threw for another to lead the Cougars (4-3, 4-2) over the Bulldogs (3-5, 2-4).

In a game Waialua needed to stay in the playoff hunt, quarterback Emery Abilla threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Germaine Bagasol in the first quarter to give Waialua an early 6-0 lead.

Kaiser scored the next three touchdowns, with Jayvien Smith scoring on a 1-yard run to put the Cougars ahead 21-6 in the third quarter.

Abilla finished 18-for-28 for a career-high 264 yards but could only engineer one more touchdown drive that ended on Makaokai Fierro’s 6-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Keagan Lime had a game-high nine receptions for 128 yards and a touchdown for the Cougars, who can lock up a playoff berth with a Kalaheo loss to Kalani today.

Farrington 40, Leilehua 9

At Skippa Diaz Stadium

Leilehua (4-4, 3-2) 0 7 0 2 — 9

Farrington (5-2, 4-2) 12 8 6 14 — 40

FARR—Jacob Talamoa 45 pass from Noah Spencer (kick failed)

FARR—Kilinahi Aki 18 fumble recovery (kick failed)

LEIL—Camren Flemister 6 run (Carter McMillen kick)

FARR—Sitani Mikaele 3 run (Talamoa run)

FARR—Talamoa 10 run (run failed)

LEIL—Team Safety

FARR—Mikaele 34 run (kick failed)

FARR—Shannon Iosua-Talamoa safety

FARR—Willis Lilly 45 interception return (no PAT)

RUSHING—Leilehua: Cole Northington 24-103, Flemister 2-10, Layton Domingo 1-5, Hanohano Plunkett 4-(minus 20). Farrington: Mikaele 25-265, Ikaika Kuaana-Lacno 5-8, Marcus Moreno 1-6, Donivan Bergantinos 1-2, Talamoa 3-1, Ocean Iona 1-0, Spencer 3-(minus 8), Team 1-(minus 26).

RUSHING—Leilehua: Plunkett 16-37-4-159. Farrington:

Moreno 5-9-0-59, Spencer 2-3-0-57.

RUSHING—Leilehua: Timothy Arnold 8-128, Flemister 5-16, Zaeven Newman 2-11, Warren Alejado 1-4. Farrington: Talamoa 3-59, Chansen Smith 2-52, Tristan Sullivan 1-7, Ryan-Jacob Sabado 1-(minus 2).

Kaiser 21, Waialua 12

At Kaiser Stadium

Waialua (3-5, 2-4) 6 0 0 6 — 12

Kaiser (4-3, 4-2) 0 14 7 0 — 21

WAIL—Germaine Bagasol 24 pass from Emery Abilla (kick failed)

KAIS—Sean Connell 1 run (Keagan Lime kick)

KAIS—Lime 12 pass from Connell (Lime kick)

KAIS—Jayvien Smith 1 run (Lime kick)

WAIL—Makoakai Fierro 6 run (pass failed)

RUSHING—Waialua: Fierro 14-17, Jace Apau 3-11, Abilla 15-(minus 4). Kaiser: Connell 10-50, Brady Kim 18-47, Smith 9-33, Hansel Barrios 2-2.

PASSING—Waialua: Abilla 18-25-0-264. Kaiser: Connell 12-19-0-140, Brody Maeda 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING—Waialua: Bagasol 8-105, Jayvie Arellano 4-92, Jack Amancio 2-43, Ricardo Brincker 2-17, Fierro 2-7.