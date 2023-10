Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii football team’s Plan B is a former Colorado defensive back who played under Deion Sanders in the spring and twin brothers who used to watch their father play for the Rainbow Warriors. Read more

When Greyson Morgan entered the transfer portal a week ago, the Warriors decided to continue using plays involving a tight end. Because more teams employ three-safety zones, in this version of the run-and-shoot, the Warriors have the option of replacing a slotback with a tight end to boost the run game and create matchup advantages on pass routes against smaller defenders.

Tight end Devon Tauaefa, who is 6 feet 4 and 205 pounds, is viewed more as a slot because of his thin build. In practices this bye week, Oakie Salave‘a, Kila Kamakawiwo‘ole and Kalani Kamakawiwo‘ole have taken reps at tight end and H-back during scrimmages.

“The offense is constantly trying to build those tight-end packages to make sure we can still be multiple in what we do offensively,” said Thomas Sheffield, who coaches UH’s tight ends.

Salave‘a, who grew up in American Samoa, was a standout quarterback and safety at Tafuna High, where his father Okland Salave‘a is the head coach. In signing with Colorado, the younger Salave‘a wanted to play at his father’s alma mater. “I felt maybe I could continue the legacy,” Salave‘a said.

But after redshirting last year, he was projected to compete at safety this year. After Colorado’s spring game, he met with Sanders, who was hired as the Buffaloes’ head coach at the end of the 2022 season. Salave‘a opted to enter the transfer portal, one of 42 to do so since Sanders was hired. Salave‘a eventually accepted UH coach Timmy Chang’s scholarship offer.

“Deion is a good coach,” Salave‘a said. “He told me he wanted the best for me. God showed me a new door, and I took it.”

Sheffield said Salavea’s desire to play on offense was “part of the reason he left Colorado. It was part of the understanding in coming here. He would play tight end or running back or both. With his athletic ability and the things he can do, he brings some position versatility.”

In Thursday’s scrimmage, Salave‘a showed power on blocks and interior rushes. On Friday, he proved to be a sure-handed receiver.

“He’s learning a new position, and when you do that, those things take time,” Sheffield said of Salave‘a. “We understand that. But we see his ability. …We’re a developmental program. We’re going to develop the heck out of our kids.”

The Kamakawiwo‘ole twins used to attend practices with their father, former UH defensive end Kila Kamakawiwo‘ole. “We enjoyed the times when Coach Chang was playing, even being around the locker room,” the younger Kila said. “All the players from that time period took care of us. It was fun to be around the locker room. Now we’re blessed to play at the same school our father went to.”

Kalani played at Kamehameha while Kila attended Saint Louis. They both joined the Warriors as walk-on linebackers. During spring training in February, both moved to offense. Now that they are teammates, Kila said, “we thought we’d be together in everything we do.”

Sheffield said: “They’re always together. … Moving them from the defensive side to offensive side, we knew they would bring value, and they have.”