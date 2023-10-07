comscore Rainbow Wahine go all in for quick sweep of Cal State Fullerton | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Sports

Rainbow Wahine go all in for quick sweep of Cal State Fullerton

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii middle blocker Amber Igiede puts a kill past Cal State Fullerton middle blocker Aaliyah Fasavalu.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii middle blocker Amber Igiede puts a kill past Cal State Fullerton middle blocker Aaliyah Fasavalu.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii setter Kate Lang, left, celebrated after a point against Cal State Fullerton in the first set Friday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii setter Kate Lang, left, celebrated after a point against Cal State Fullerton in the first set Friday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawai’s Jacyn Bamis put a kill past Cal State Fullerton middle blocker Aaliyah Fasavalu during the first set on Friday.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawai’s Jacyn Bamis put a kill past Cal State Fullerton middle blocker Aaliyah Fasavalu during the first set on Friday.

Back home meant back to business for the Hawaii women’s volleyball team. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii wants to tighten up tackling before next game
Next Story
Scoreboard - Oct. 7, 2023

Scroll Up