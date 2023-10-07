Rainbow Wahine go all in for quick sweep of Cal State Fullerton
- By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii middle blocker Amber Igiede puts a kill past Cal State Fullerton middle blocker Aaliyah Fasavalu.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii setter Kate Lang, left, celebrated after a point against Cal State Fullerton in the first set Friday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawai’s Jacyn Bamis put a kill past Cal State Fullerton middle blocker Aaliyah Fasavalu during the first set on Friday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree