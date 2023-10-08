comscore Column: HECO, PUC keep unworkable status quo | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: HECO, PUC keep unworkable status quo

  • By Marco Mangelsdorf
  • Today
  • Updated 12:53 a.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO Marco Mangelsdorf

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Marco Mangelsdorf

On Sept. 28, Hawaii Public Utilities Commissioner Leo Asuncion Jr., Hawaiian Electric Co. President Shelee Kimura and Hawaii State Energy Office Administrator Mark Glick appeared in Washington before the U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce on the topic of the deadly and devastating Lahaina fire. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Ho‘opili mea ‘ai ma Lele

Scroll Up