Letter: Government needs funds to help Maui

For all those who rely on government to support them in their time of need, and want to delay the phased-in tourism set to begin today: Please understand that government has no money. It gets all its funds from taxes.

If businesses have no profits to pay taxes, as in the case of the Maui wildfires, then they don’t pay. Individuals who feel they pay more than their fair share will leave Hawaii.

For those of you who rely on government help, face reality. Prove that you deserve a say through your contributions to society. Making threats against our governor, who is trying to help those who need it, and his family, have no place in our society. If you don’t like it, leave.

Carlton Chang

Kaimuki

