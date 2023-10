Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I grew up in Lower Puna on Hawaii island. I experienced the 1991 Puna Geothermal Venture well blowout. After that experience, I learned that better geothermal exists.

I learned Iceland’s geology is most like Hawaii’s. Iceland has the world’s best geothermal technology. New Zealand adopted Iceland’s geothermal in the 1970s. Maori’s approval is required to develop a geothermal plant. New Zealand has had no accidents.

In 2016, I got a chance to go to Iceland. I toured Hellisheidi and Reykjanes geothermal plants. I experienced very little smell and noise. The plants are open to the public and sited near dormant and/or extinct volcanoes. Therefore, Icelandic geothermal could work for Kauai, Oahu and Maui, as well as Hawaii island.

I swam in the waters of the world-famous Blue Lagoon. It was amazing. Many people I talked to didn’t notice the Svartsengi geothermal plant nearby or realize that they were swimming in its outflow water, which all started back in 1974 when an outflow pipe leaked. Best industrial accident I ever experienced!

I highly recommend a Hawaii delegation go to Iceland and see for themselves how a better geothermal could work for Hawaii. Hawaii picked the wrong geothermal, but we can fix it.

Susan Kajiyama

Hilo

