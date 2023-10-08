Letter: Many options for affordable homes

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The housing commentary by Thomas Brandt was a good compilation of ways housing affordability is successfully achieved (“Emergency order on housing flawed,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Aug. 22). Hawaii must take action with workable ideas quickly.

Brandt interestingly describes the work of affordable housing expert Kenna StormoGipson, whose research focuses on ways to create affordable housing. StormoGipson outlined prerequisites needing to be met to guarantee housing for local residents. She laid out a workable plan to create housing in the huge numbers Hawaii needs. She brought over Finnish experts to share methods Finland used to virtually eliminate homelessness there — methods Hawaii can adopt.

Hawaii island’s Hope Services Hawaii repairs mom-and-pop houses, rents to residents, and is working well.

Hawaii has these and many other options that housing activists have drawn from. Gov. Josh Green’s emergency proclamation on affordable housing must be designed to guarantee affordable housing for local residents.

Renee Ing

Makiki

