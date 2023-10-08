Enjoy Hispanic culture, food, music at 2-day fair

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Latin entertainment, cultural displays, children’s activities and more will be part of a two-day celebration at the 31st Annual Hispanic Heritage Festival & Health Fair Saturday and Oct. 15 in Ewa Beach.

Festivities from noon to 7 p.m., in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, will be held at AMVETS West Oahu, 5001 Iroquois Ave. Proceeds will be used in part for American Veterans Center youth scholarships and to benefit West Oahu and Maui wildfire victims.

Enjoy food booths and a beer garden, crafts, art, vintage and low-rider car displays, and specialty items, along with information booths for community and health agencies.

Entertainment features Tito Puente Jr., Bill Colon Zayas and the Eddie Ortiz & Son Caribe band from Hawaii.

Admission is $10 per day; free to children under 10. Advance tickets, two days for $15, are available at hispaniceventshawaii.com.