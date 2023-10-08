Enjoy Hispanic culture, food, music at 2-day fair
- By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:52 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
STAR-ADVERTISER FILE
Lorena Morales and Elizabeth Briones of the dance group Costa De Oro performed at the Hispanic Heritage Festival and Health Fair in 2013.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree