comscore Enjoy Hispanic culture, food, music at 2-day fair | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Features

Enjoy Hispanic culture, food, music at 2-day fair

  • By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:52 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER FILE Lorena Morales and Elizabeth Briones of the dance group Costa De Oro performed at the Hispanic Heritage Festival and Health Fair in 2013.

    STAR-ADVERTISER FILE

    Lorena Morales and Elizabeth Briones of the dance group Costa De Oro performed at the Hispanic Heritage Festival and Health Fair in 2013.

Latin entertainment, cultural displays, children’s activities and more will be part of a two-day celebration at the 31st Annual Hispanic Heritage Festival & Health Fair Saturday and Oct. 15 in Ewa Beach. Read more

Previous Story
HIFF announces industry award winners and special guests

Scroll Up