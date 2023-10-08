Features Have spooky fun at Talk Story fest By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 12:52 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Everyone is invited to an evening of spooky storytelling at the 35th Annual Talk Story Festival, sponsored by the city Department of Parks and Recreation, on Friday — the 13th! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Everyone is invited to an evening of spooky storytelling at the 35th Annual Talk Story Festival, sponsored by the city Department of Parks and Recreation, on Friday — the 13th! A frighteningly good array of storytellers will tell tales with haunting and historical vibes from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Mission Memorial Auditorium near Honolulu Hale. For a lineup of the storytellers, visit bit.ly/TalkStoryFest. As Hawaii’s oldest and largest storytelling celebration, the festival perpetuates the Native Hawaiian tradition of passing down knowledge through stories. Storytelling from the 32nd and 33rd Talk Story festivals, presented during the pandemic, are available on the parks department’s YouTube Channel at bit.ly/DPRyoutube. Previous Story HIFF announces industry award winners and special guests