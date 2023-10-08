Have spooky fun at Talk Story fest

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Everyone is invited to an evening of spooky storytelling at the 35th Annual Talk Story Festival, sponsored by the city Department of Parks and Recreation, on Friday — the 13th! Read more

Everyone is invited to an evening of spooky storytelling at the 35th Annual Talk Story Festival, sponsored by the city Department of Parks and Recreation, on Friday — the 13th!

A frighteningly good array of storytellers will tell tales with haunting and historical vibes from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Mission Memorial Auditorium near Honolulu Hale. For a lineup of the storytellers, visit bit.ly/TalkStoryFest.

As Hawaii’s oldest and largest storytelling celebration, the festival perpetuates the Native Hawaiian tradition of passing down knowledge through stories. Storytelling from the 32nd and 33rd Talk Story festivals, presented during the pandemic, are available on the parks department’s YouTube Channel at bit.ly/DPRyoutube.