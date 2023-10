Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The 43rd Hawai‘i International Film Festival kicks off on Thursday, and Korean films include “A Normal Family,” “Concrete Utopia,” “Gentleman,” “Killing Romance,” “Secret: Untold Melody,” “The Gangster, the Cop, the Devil,” “The Round Up: No Way Out” and KBFD’s locally produced documentary “Unfinished Story.” Korean star Ma Dong-Seok, aka Don Lee, will be in attendance to receive the Halekulani Maverick Award. Visit hiff.org.

This week’s synopses:

“Root of the Throne”

Episode 15

6:40 p.m. today

Ttang-sae rescues Yeon-hee and Jung Do-jeon from danger. Ttang-sae tells Jung Do-jeon he’ll stay. Yi Seong-gye gives Ttang-sae a new name, Yi Bang-ji, and puts him in charge of Jung Do-jeon’s security.

Episode 16

7:50 p.m. today

Hong In-bang demands an investigation into Jo Ban’s treasonous attempt before his impeachment. He threatens Min Je and says he wants Min Je to make up evidence that Yi Seong-gye was the man behind the attempt.

“Numbers”

Episode 11

7:45 p.m. Monday

Jisan Bank faces crisis. To save the bank, Ho Woo, Yeon A and Ji Soo inform Taeil’s president about Je Kyun. Je Kyun makes a push for his plan’s final stage. But Ho Woo, Seung Jo and Joyce combine their forces to stop him.

Episode 12

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Everyone involved is faced with a changed world around them. Seung Jo and Ho Woo are successful in stopping Je Kyun and having him face the law. Ho Woo learns the truth about his parents’ death.

“Good Supper”

Episodes 93-94

7:50 p.m. Wednesday

Kyung-su demands that Sook-jung return the recipe book. But she says she is the rightful person to use the family recipe because she is Kyung-su’s mother.

Episodes 95-96

7:50 p.m. Thursday

Young-shin wins the cooking contest. Jong-kwon gives her rights to the kitchen, saying she has the talent to use it. Young-shin asks Sook-jung to leave as promised. Sook-jung refuses.

“Gwanggaeto”

Episode 81

7:50 p.m. Friday

Murong Bao is enraged over a poster that says Murong Xi should be emperor. Murong Xi tries to harm Feng Ba but fails. Ko Un makes plans to secure the throne for Murong Xi. Murong Bao commits suicide and Murong Xi becomes emperor.

Episode 82

7:50 p.m. Saturday

Both Houyan and Beiwei offer Goguryeo an alliance. Houyan offers forts and repatriation of Goguryeo refugees. Beiwei offers a royal marriage. Damdeok accepts both offers and forms alliances with both kingdoms.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 808-521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.