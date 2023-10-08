Reactions to tourism reopening are mixed in West Maui
- By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:51 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Two beachgoers and a bodyboarder were among only a handful of people Saturday at Honolua-Mokuleia Bay.
-
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Honolua Store shift manager Rhoda Aceret looked around the nearly empty store Saturday at the Kapalua Resort.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree