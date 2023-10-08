Unity walk, fair celebrate Kalihi pride

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Participants of the WE Are Kalihi Unity Walk and Celebration on Saturday started from the YMCA Kalihi and arrived at Kaewai Elementary School.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hundreds gathered at the YMCA Kalihi, Towers at Kuhio Park and Kokua Kalihi Valley on Saturday for the unity walk and celebration. A participant from Parents and Children Together showed her support for the neighborhood during the event.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Families living in the Kalihi area participated Saturday in the WE Are Kalihi Unity Walk and Celebration.