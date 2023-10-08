comscore David Shapiro: Hype and angry discord don’t aid Lahaina recovery | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
David Shapiro: Hype and angry discord don’t aid Lahaina recovery

  • By David Shapiro, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:50 a.m.

In denying a petition by more than 11,000 Lahaina fire survivors seeking to postpone today’s reopening of West Maui tourism, Gov. Josh Green said it’s time for recovery to begin and declared, “We have to be decisive.” Read more

