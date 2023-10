Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Chaminade women’s volleyball team was pushed to the limit but held on to defeat Fresno Pacific 25-14, 25-23, 23-25, 21-25, 15-11 in Fresno, Calif., on Saturday.

Coach Kahala Kabalis Hoke earned her 200th career win, becoming just the third Chaminade coach to reach the milestone in any sport, joining Merv Lopes (238 wins, men’s basketball) and Kent Yamaguchi (225, softball).

The Silverswords (16-2, 5-2 PacWest) were led by Greta Corti, who hammered down 14 kills while adding 16 digs. Ajack Malual had 11 kills. Corinne Acosta led the Sunbirds (7-8, 4-3 PacWest) with 11 kills.