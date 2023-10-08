comscore Hawaii men’s basketball team ready to make contribution to Maui efforts | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii men’s basketball team ready to make contribution to Maui efforts

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:50 a.m.

Two months ago, the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team woke up to a nightmare. It was during a tour of Japan when the Rainbow Warriors learned of the wildfires that devastated Lahaina and surrounding areas. Read more

