Liz Carmouche stops injured Ilima-Lei Macfarlane
- By Star-Advertiser staff
-
Today
- Updated 1:31 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
LUCAS NOONAN / BELLATOR MMA
Liz Carmouche, right, competes against Ilima-Lei Macfarlane.
LUCAS NOONAN / BELLATOR MMA
Ilima-Lei Macfarlane, right, dropped to 13-3 overall and 12-3 in Bellator, while Liz Carmouche improved to 20-7 overall and 7-0 in the organization she says she fights in because of Macfarlane.
-
LUCAS NOONAN / BELLATOR MMA
Liz Carmouche hugged Ilima-Lei Macfarlane as she was being treated for an injured leg on Saturday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree