comscore Liz Carmouche stops injured Ilima-Lei Macfarlane | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Sports

Liz Carmouche stops injured Ilima-Lei Macfarlane

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 1:31 a.m.
  • LUCAS NOONAN / BELLATOR MMA Liz Carmouche, right, competes against Ilima-Lei Macfarlane.

    LUCAS NOONAN / BELLATOR MMA

    Liz Carmouche, right, competes against Ilima-Lei Macfarlane.

  • LUCAS NOONAN / BELLATOR MMA Ilima-Lei Macfarlane, right, dropped to 13-3 overall and 12-3 in Bellator, while Liz Carmouche improved to 20-7 overall and 7-0 in the organization she says she fights in because of Macfarlane.

    LUCAS NOONAN / BELLATOR MMA

    Ilima-Lei Macfarlane, right, dropped to 13-3 overall and 12-3 in Bellator, while Liz Carmouche improved to 20-7 overall and 7-0 in the organization she says she fights in because of Macfarlane.

  • LUCAS NOONAN / BELLATOR MMA Liz Carmouche hugged Ilima-Lei Macfarlane as she was being treated for an injured leg on Saturday.

    LUCAS NOONAN / BELLATOR MMA

    Liz Carmouche hugged Ilima-Lei Macfarlane as she was being treated for an injured leg on Saturday.

As Ilima-Lei Macfarlane hobbled around on an injured leg inside the cage, Liz Carmouche knew one kick could seriously hurt her good friend. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio – October 7, 2023
Next Story
Scoreboard - Oct. 8, 2023

Scroll Up