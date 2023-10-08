Lue says everybody available today as Clippers ready to put on a show

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

On the last practice day of the Hawaii segment of training camp, the answers to the questions on the future were: yes, yes and no rush.

Clippers coach Tyronn Lue indicated everybody on the roster — including future Hall of Famers Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Russell Westbrook — is available for today’s preseason game against the Utah Jazz at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Tip-off is at 3 p.m.

“Yes,” Lue said, “unless I make a call. But everybody is available to play.”

Lue also said it would be his preference to hold training camp in Hawaii next year. “I would love to,” Lue said, “every year.”

Twenty six years ago, Hawaii upset Lue-led Nebraska in the semifinals of the Rainbow Classic. The Rainbow Warriors would go on to a greater upset — of second-ranked Kansas — in the title game. In the third-place game, Lue scored 36 points against West Virginia to secure a spot on the all-tournament team. Lue has been enjoying the island, particularly Friday’s off day, when he played golf and went “by Pearl Harbor. It was a good day.”

There could be more good days ahead if George and Leonard sign extensions for a maximum of up to four years and $220 million.

“We’re good,” Leonard told reporters when asked about his relationship with management. “I came here back in ’19 to be a Clipper. Me and the front office are good. I don’t know what could be said, but as far as the relationship between us and the front office, it’s been good. … It hasn’t even been nothing that we’ve been rushing on their side or my side. We’re good.”

For now, the Clippers are focused on establishing good habits on offense and defense, indoctrinating newcomers such as Kenyon “KJ” Martin Jr. and 7-foot Mason Plumlee, and accelerating the pace.

Of the quicker tempo in transition and offense, Leonard said, “it’s really nothing new. It’s the way to make us a better basketball team. We harped about it all last season about pace and knowing what spots you need to get to.”

Westbrook and Bones Hyland are quick point guards who can push the tempo. Westbrook said his priority is to set up Leonard and George. Leonard said he has bonded with Westbrook over the years. Westbrook was an under-recruited guard at UCLA; Leonard, who played at San Diego State, also was wooed by the Bruins. “Good dude and good energy,” Leonard said of Westbrook. “I like him.”

Plumlee and 7-foot Ivica Zubac give the Clippers’ two towering posts and rim protectors. Last year, 6-foot-7 Leonard, 6-8 Nicolas Batum or 6-8 Marcus Morris were regarded as the No. 2 five.

“That’s playing out of position on the defensive end,” Leonard said. “Having the second big come in, whether it’s (Plumlee) or (Zubac), it’s going to help us.”

Martin — whose father, a former NBA standout, attended Saturday’s practice in UH’s Gym II — is skilled at attacking the rim, running the break, and defending three through five. On the Clippers’ run-heavy practices, Martin said, “For me, it’s easy.” Does he get fatigued? “Naw,” he said.

Martin said today’s goal is to “just put on a show” for Hawaii basketball fans.

“They don’t get a lot of NBA basketball out here,” Martin said. “They watch it on TV. Just coming out and putting on for Hawaii.”