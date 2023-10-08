comscore Rainbow Wahine sweep UC Irvine, shift focus to key road trip | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Rainbow Wahine sweep UC Irvine, shift focus to key road trip

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:50 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM UH’s Paula Guersching, left, and Kennedi Evans went up for a block against UC Irvine on Saturday.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii middle blocker Amber Igiede pounded a kill past UC Irvine middle blocker Isabella Scarlett during the first set of Saturday’s match at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The Rainbow Wahine will play their next three matches on the road, beginning with two crucial matches against the Gauchos and Mustangs on back-to-back nights next weekend. Read more

